In October 2026, Ukraine's vehicle fleet was expanded by 4.7 thousand cars with diesel engines, which is 22% less than during the same period last year. This was reported by the "Ukravtoprom" association, as reported by UNN.

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Used cars imported from abroad accounted for the largest share of registrations. At the same time, the sales leader among new diesel passenger cars changed: the Volkswagen Touareg took first place, overtaking the Renault Duster.

Diesel vehicle registrations fell by 22%

According to the association, 4.7 thousand passenger cars with diesel engines were registered in Ukraine during October 2026. Compared with October 2025, the figure fell by 22%. Last year, during the same period, about 6 thousand such cars were added to Ukraine's vehicle fleet. A decline in registrations was recorded in both main market segments: new cars and used vehicles imported from abroad.

In particular, 1.2 thousand new diesel cars were registered in Ukraine in October, 16% fewer than in October last year; as well as 3.5 thousand used diesel cars imported from abroad, down 23% year-on-year.

In other words, approximately 74.5% of all diesel passenger cars registered in October were imported used vehicles. New vehicles accounted for about 25.5%. This means that nearly three out of every four diesel cars added to Ukraine's vehicle fleet during the month had previously been in use abroad.

At the same time, compared with September 2026, the number of registered diesel cars increased slightly. There were nearly 4.5 thousand of them in the previous month, while in October the figure reached 4.7 thousand. Despite the slight month-on-month increase, the annual trend remains negative.

Volkswagen Touareg tops the ranking of new diesel cars

The most popular new diesel passenger car in October was the Volkswagen Touareg. Ukrainians registered 184 vehicles of this model during the month.

The Renault Duster took second place; it had topped the ranking of new diesel cars in September. In October, the number of its registrations amounted to 147 vehicles.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado came third, with 120 vehicles.

The top five most popular new diesel cars included:

Volkswagen Touareg - 184 cars;

Renault Duster - 147 cars;

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado - 120 cars;

Skoda Kodiaq - 114 cars;

Volkswagen Tiguan - 97 cars.

In total, these five models accounted for 662 registrations, or approximately 55% of all new diesel cars registered during October.

Notably, the situation was different in September. At that time, the Renault Duster remained the market leader, with 215 vehicles, while the Volkswagen Touareg ranked second with 122 registrations.

Which used diesel cars were most often imported into Ukraine

The Renault Megane continues to lead the market for imported used diesel cars. In October, Ukrainians registered 302 such cars imported from abroad. The Skoda Octavia was the second most popular, with 269 registrations, while the Nissan Qashqai took third place with 238 vehicles.

TOP 5 most popular imported used diesel cars:

Renault Megane - 302 cars;

Skoda Octavia - 269 cars;

Nissan Qashqai - 238 cars;

Volkswagen Passat - 179 cars;

Hyundai Santa Fe - 161 cars.

Together, these models accounted for 1,149 registrations. This represents approximately one-third of all used diesel passenger cars that were imported into Ukraine and registered for the first time during the month.

Unlike the new-car segment, where the leader changed, the top two positions in the market for used diesel cars remained unchanged. The Renault Megane and Skoda Octavia also topped the ranking in September.

It is worth noting that imported used diesel cars are dominated by models from various classes: from compact passenger cars and station wagons to crossovers and SUVs.

The share of new diesel cars increased despite the decline in registrations

Despite the decrease in the number of registered diesel cars, their share of Ukraine’s new passenger car market increased. According to preliminary data from Ukravtoprom, approximately 4,900 new passenger cars were purchased in Ukraine in October 2026. This is 37% fewer than during the same period last year.

Against the backdrop of an overall contraction in the automotive market, the share of diesel models rose from 18.6% in October 2025 to 24.7% in October 2026. At the same time, petrol-powered cars continue to account for the largest share of new passenger car sales.

The structure of Ukraine’s new passenger car market in October 2026 was as follows:

petrol-powered cars - 39.7%;

hybrid cars - 26.7%;

diesel cars - 24.7%;

electric cars - 8.8%;

cars with LPG equipment - less than 1%.

For comparison, diesel cars accounted for 18.6% of the market in October last year, while electric cars accounted for 31%. This trend is explained by the fact that the overall new car market contracted more sharply than the diesel segment alone.

The situation is different in the used car market: the share of diesel vehicles is gradually declining. According to Ukravtoprom, 22,400 used passenger cars imported from abroad were added to Ukraine’s vehicle fleet in October 2026. This is 14% fewer than during the same period last year.

Petrol-powered cars accounted for the largest share of imports - 51%. A year earlier, this figure was 44%. Electric cars ranked second, with a 20% share, although in October 2025 they accounted for 30% of used passenger car imports. Diesel cars ranked third, accounting for 16% of the market compared with 18% a year earlier.

At the same time, the share of hybrid cars doubled, from 5% to 10%. Another 3% of imported used cars were vehicles equipped with LPG systems.

The average age of the used passenger cars that received Ukrainian registration in October was 8.6 years.

Reminder

Earlier, we reported that in October 2026, cars with traditional engines accounted for more than 64% of Ukraine’s new passenger car market.