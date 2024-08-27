Ukraine would like to hold the next Peace Summit in a country of the Global South - Yermak

The Ukrainian side would like the next Peace Summit to be held in one of the countries of the Global South, but the location has not yet been determined, as the main condition for its holding is the readiness of a joint plan, which is already being worked on. This was stated by the Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

We want, and it would be right, for the second summit to take place, and it would be significant, in one of the Global South countries. That would be the right thing to do. I cannot say that this place has been determined today. Because it is the content that is important, and the main condition is the readiness of the joint plan we are working on. I think it will definitely be ready within a short time. And what is very important here? Whenever I hear skepticism, and if Russia does not agree... I think we should not think about what Russia will do, because we can all see what it is doing. We need to do everything we can to get the majority of the world to be with us and support this common plan - Yermak said.

Ukraine supports holding the second Peace Summit in India, but Kyiv will not be able to hold it in a country that has not joined the Summit communiqué. Negotiations are also underway to hold it in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey.