Ukraine wins first gold at the World Rowing Championships in Croatia

Ukraine won its first gold medal at the World Rowing Championships in Croatia. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

At the World Canoeing Championships (marathon) in Metkovic, Croatia, Ukraine won its first gold medal and second double podium.

In the 15.4 km single canoe race, Liudmyla Babak became the world champion, finishing with a time of 01:21:33.44. Her teammate Olena Tsygankova won the bronze medal with a time of 01:23:11.79. The Ukrainians' podium was completed by Hungarian athlete Zsófia Kisban, who took second place with a time of 01:22:27.61.

The day before, Lyudmyla Babak won a silver medal in the short distance and Olena Tsygankova won a bronze medal.

