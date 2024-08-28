Ukraine will save more than $11.4 billion: what does the debt restructuring envisage

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
Ukraine will save more than $11.4 billion: what does the debt restructuring envisage

Ukraine will save more than $11.4 billion: what does the debt restructuring envisage

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22700 views

95% of Eurobond holders supported the restructuring of Ukraine's debt by $20.47 billion. This will save $11.4 billion in debt service over 3 years and strengthen the budget for defense funding.

Thanks to the debt restructuring, Ukraine will be able to save more than $11 billion on its debt service. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Details

Shmyhal said that more than 95% of Ukrainian Eurobond holders supported the debt restructuring proposal prepared by the Ministry of Finance in cooperation with the Eurobond Holders Committee.

This decision will save $11.4 billion in debt service over the next three years, which will strengthen our budget and allow us to better fund defense

- explained the Ukrainian Prime Minister. 

Problem loans: restructuring as a salvation for business or another test?19.08.24, 15:52 • 113925 views

Addendum

The Ministry of Finance also noted that the holders of all Ukrainian government Eurobonds and state-guaranteed Eurobonds of Ukravtodor with a total value of USD 20.47 billion voted in favor of the proposed restructuring of Ukraine's Eurobonds and state-guaranteed bonds of Ukravtodor.

This landmark decision is a crucial step in Ukraine's strategy to preserve macroeconomic stability, ensure public debt sustainability and preserve the resources necessary to finance the country's defense in the face of full-scale Russian aggression

- the Ministry of Finance noted. 

Marchenko on debt restructuring: the decision was quite difficult for the partners, negotiations have been ongoing since the beginning of the year26.07.24, 14:29 • 62070 views

It is noted that the restructuring involves 

  • nominal reduction in the value of the public debt by 37% from the first day of the agreement, which reduces the volume of Ukraine's public debt by more than USD 8.5 billion. US DOLLARS, 
  • Reduction of debt payments by USD 11.4 billion. USD 11.4 billion over the period of the IMF Program (reduction by over 90%) and by USD 22.75 billion by 2021. by 2033 (a reduction of over 75%),
  • increase in the average maturity of Eurobonds by almost 4 years (in addition to the 2-year increase in the maturity in 2022).

The Ministry of Finance explained that the restructuring of Ukraine's external commercial public debt was completed in less than 5 months, despite the inherent difficulties due to the situation in the country and one of the largest number of series and face value of Eurobonds subject to restructuring in recent times.

The deal provides the largest net present value debt relief of approximately 60% for a sovereign issuer since 2012 and marks the first debt instrument with a contingent component approved under the IMF's new methodology for assessing sovereign debt risk and sustainability.

The completion of the Eurobond restructuring deal is an important step towards ensuring Ukraine's fiscal stability, which is necessary to continue financing our defense under martial law. This important step towards restoring long-term economic stability will allow us to return to international markets more quickly once the security situation improves. This agreement will reduce Ukraine's debt to a sustainable level, allow us to meet the objectives of the IMF program and meet the expectations of the Ukraine's Creditors Group

- said the head of the Ministry of Finance Sergii Marchenko. 

 The agency concludes that after receiving positive results of the voting, which began on August 9 and ended on August 27, the restructuring process is moving to the final stage - the settlement phase.

The transaction is expected to be settled on August 30.

Recall

In July it was reportedthat Ukraine had reached an agreement in principle with some of its private creditors - bondholders - to restructure its international debt of more than $20 billion.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics

