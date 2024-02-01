Ukraine will hold the first auction to lease part of the Sukhoi Estuary for growing shellfish and shrimp

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103153 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130508 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131178 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172564 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170055 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277020 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178006 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167044 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148743 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245479 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102760 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 93898 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 90956 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100513 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 45107 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277020 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245479 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230682 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256103 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241936 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 11074 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130508 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104142 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104243 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120509 views
Ukraine will hold the first auction to lease part of the Sukhoi Estuary for growing shellfish and shrimp

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28636 views

Ukraine announces the first auction for the right to lease a part of the Sukhoi Estuary for mariculture. The starting price of the lot is UAH 7152.08, and the lease term is 7 years. The auction will be held on March 19, 2024.

Ukraine has announced the first auction for the lease of a part of the Sukhoi Estuary for mariculture purposes, UNN reports.

"The State Fisheries Agency has published an announcement in the electronic trading system PROZORRO.PRODACHI about an auction for the sale of the right to conclude a lease agreement for the use of the water area (water space) of the Dry Estuary for marine aquaculture purposes," the statement said.

The starting price of the lot is UAH 7152.08, and the lease term is 7 years.

Business entities that plan to carry out economic activities in the field of mariculture can submit their applications for participation in the auction until 20 hours on 18.03.2024.

The auction will take place on March 19, 2024.

As a reminder, for the first time in the history of Ukraine , the government has decided to lease part of the Sukhoi Estuary for marine aquaculture purposes.

Antonina Tumanova

AnnouncementsEconomy

