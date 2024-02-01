Ukraine will hold the first auction to lease part of the Sukhoi Estuary for growing shellfish and shrimp

Ukraine has announced the first auction for the lease of a part of the Sukhoi Estuary for mariculture purposes, UNN reports.

"The State Fisheries Agency has published an announcement in the electronic trading system PROZORRO.PRODACHI about an auction for the sale of the right to conclude a lease agreement for the use of the water area (water space) of the Dry Estuary for marine aquaculture purposes," the statement said.

The starting price of the lot is UAH 7152.08, and the lease term is 7 years.

Business entities that plan to carry out economic activities in the field of mariculture can submit their applications for participation in the auction until 20 hours on 18.03.2024.

The auction will take place on March 19, 2024.

As a reminder, for the first time in the history of Ukraine , the government has decided to lease part of the Sukhoi Estuary for marine aquaculture purposes.