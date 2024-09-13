Ukraine uses Polish tanks in Kursk operation - Polish Foreign Minister
Kyiv • UNN
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski says that the Polish tanks handed over to Ukraine are taking part in the Kursk operation. Poland has given Ukraine about 400 tanks, including PT-91, T-72 and Leopard.
So far, Poland has transferred about 400 tanks to Ukraine, including: PT-91, T-72 and Leopard. Some of them are now defending Ukraine, and some of them are participating in the Kursk operation
Recall
The Ukrainian Defense Forces allegedly used British Challenger 2 tanks during their offensive in the Kursk region.