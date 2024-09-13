Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that the tanks handed over by Poland to Ukraine are involved in the Kursk operation. He said this at a joint press conference with the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Friday, UNN reports .

So far, Poland has transferred about 400 tanks to Ukraine, including: PT-91, T-72 and Leopard. Some of them are now defending Ukraine, and some of them are participating in the Kursk operation - Sikorsky said.

Recall

The Ukrainian Defense Forces allegedly used British Challenger 2 tanks during their offensive in the Kursk region.