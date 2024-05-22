Ukraine to introduce initial combined-arms training: Parliament makes decision

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a bill on the introduction of initial combined-arms training, which will be carried out through the subject of "protection of Ukraine" in educational institutions, instead of pre-conscription training, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The parliament adopted as a whole (draft law) No. 11092 on improving the system of initial combined-arms training. "For" - 297, " - said MP Zheleznyak in Telegram.

Instead of pre-conscription training, it is reported that it is proposed to introduce initial combined-arms training.

Primary combined-arms training is supposed to be implemented at the third level of full general secondary education and is conducted in institutions of general secondary, vocational (vocational-technical), professional pre-higher education, higher education and other educational institutions licensed to carry out educational activities at the appropriate level of full general secondary education, by teaching the subject "protection of Ukraine" and implementing measures aimed at military-patriotic education.

Programs in the subject "protection of Ukraine" are developed and approved by the central executive authority, which ensures the formation and implementation of state policy in the fields of education and science, in coordination with the Ministry of Defense.

