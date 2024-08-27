Ukraine shipped 23 thousand tons of corn to Mozambique and Malawi as part of “Grain from Ukraine” - Minagro

A vessel has been sent from Ukraine to deliver 3,847.9 tons of corn to Mozambique and 19,179.6 tons to Malawi as part of the Grain from Ukraine program, which is expected to provide food for about 1.2 million people in these countries.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.

Details

A ship has been sent from Ukraine to deliver 3,847.9 tons of corn to Mozambique and 19,179.6 tons to Malawi. The cargo will first go to Mozambique by sea and then be transported to Malawi by land. Upon arrival, the corn, along with other products, will be used by the World Food Program to distribute to socially vulnerable categories of the local population. The Ukrainian corn will allow WFP to provide food to about 200 thousand people in Mozambique and 900 thousand people in Malawi for 3 months - the statement said.

It is noted that the shipment was made possible thanks to donor contributions from Sweden, the Netherlands, France, South Korea and Portugal. Representatives of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, the World Food Program and the French Embassy inspected the beginning of the loading of the ship in one of the Black Sea ports.

Recall

Acting Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky met with UN WFP Regional Director Corinne Fleischeand WFP Country Director for Ukraine Richard Reagan. The parties discussed the implementation of the Grain from Ukraine program.