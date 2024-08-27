Ukraine shipped 23 thousand tons of corn to Mozambique and Malawi as part of “Grain from Ukraine” - Minagro

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129331 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134458 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221491 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165358 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160289 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146058 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210905 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112722 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198013 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105243 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Ukraine shipped 23 thousand tons of corn to Mozambique and Malawi as part of “Grain from Ukraine” - Minagro

Ukraine shipped 23 thousand tons of corn to Mozambique and Malawi as part of “Grain from Ukraine” - Minagro

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24320 views

Ukraine has sent a ship with 23 thousand tons of corn to Mozambique and Malawi as part of the Grain from Ukraine program. The aid will provide food to about 1.2 million people in these countries for 3 months.

A vessel has been sent from Ukraine to deliver 3,847.9 tons of corn to Mozambique and 19,179.6 tons to Malawi as part of the Grain from Ukraine program, which is expected to provide food for about 1.2 million people in these countries.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.

Details

A ship has been sent from Ukraine to deliver 3,847.9 tons of corn to Mozambique and 19,179.6 tons to Malawi. The cargo will first go to Mozambique by sea and then be transported to Malawi by land. Upon arrival, the corn, along with other products, will be used by the World Food Program to distribute to socially vulnerable categories of the local population. The Ukrainian corn will allow WFP to provide food to about 200 thousand people in Mozambique and 900 thousand people in Malawi for 3 months

- the statement said.

It is noted that the shipment was made possible thanks to donor contributions from Sweden, the Netherlands, France, South Korea and Portugal. Representatives of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, the World Food Program and the French Embassy inspected the beginning of the loading of the ship in one of the Black Sea ports.

Recall

Acting Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky met with UN WFP Regional Director Corinne Fleischeand WFP Country Director for Ukraine Richard Reagan. The parties discussed the implementation of the Grain from Ukraine program.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyAgronomy news

