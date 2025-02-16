Ukraine sets a historic record at the 2025 Winter UEFA EURO in Georgia

The young Olympians took 4th place in the team competition and won 5 medals. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian national team has completed its performance at the European Youth Olympic Festival 2025 in Georgia with the best result in the history of our team at the winter EYOF - The message reads.

Maria Khokhelko became a multi-medalist, winning gold and two bronzes in short track.

The biathlon duo of Victoria Khvostenko and Taras Tarasyuk and figure skater Yegor Kurtzev became champions.

The Ukrainians were also one step away from the podium five times, taking fourth place.

