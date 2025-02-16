Ukraine sets a historic record at the 2025 Winter UEFA EURO in Georgia

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 20260 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 61208 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 85145 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108919 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 83518 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119591 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101557 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113133 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116772 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154793 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 97654 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 65968 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 35554 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 97753 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 58618 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108919 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119591 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154793 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145308 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 177578 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 58618 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 97753 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134724 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136634 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164821 views
Ukraine sets a historic record at the 2025 Winter UEFA EURO in Georgia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39465 views

The Ukrainian national team took 4th place at the European Youth Olympic Festival 2025 in Georgia. The team won 5 medals, including Maria Khokhelko's gold in short track speed skating and victories in biathlon and figure skating.

The young Olympians took 4th place in the team competition and won 5 medals. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

The Ukrainian national team has completed its performance at the European Youth Olympic Festival 2025 in Georgia with the best result in the history of our team at the winter EYOF

- The message reads. 

Maria Khokhelko became a multi-medalist, winning gold and two bronzes in short track.

The biathlon duo of Victoria Khvostenko and Taras Tarasyuk and figure skater Yegor Kurtzev became champions.

The Ukrainians were also one step away from the podium five times, taking fourth place.

Ukrainian sets luge track record at Nations Cup stage17.01.25, 23:06 • 38758 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising