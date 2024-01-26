Ukraine returns bodies of 77 fallen Ukrainian defenders

Ukraine has returned the bodies of 77 dead Ukrainian defenders, according to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, UNN reports.

Details

"Another repatriation event has taken place, which resulted in the return of fallen servicemen to Ukraine: the bodies (remains) of 77 Ukrainian defenders have been returned to the government-controlled territory," the statement reads.

As reported, work on preparation for the repatriation event was carried out for a long time. Fallen defenders of Ukraine were returned thanks to the cooperation of the staff of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War in cooperation with the Joint Center under the SBU, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons in Special Circumstances), the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Sumy region, State Border Service of Ukraine, other representatives of structures of the security and defense sector of Ukraine. Special gratitude was expressed to the International Committee of the Red Cross for assistance at the headquarters.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine will ensure the transportation of repatriated bodies and remains to designated state specialized institutions for transfer to representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic medical experts for identification of the deceased," the message said.