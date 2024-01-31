Ukraine received 12 thousand doses of influenza vaccine to vaccinate patients at risk

Ukraine has received 12,000 doses of humanitarian influenza vaccine for free vaccinations of patients at risk. The Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

Ukraine received 12 thousand doses of influenza vaccine for free vaccinations, primarily for patients at risk, from the pharmaceutical company Sanofi as humanitarian aid - the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The agency added that the distribution of the vaccine was based on the existing request from the regions. The delivery of the vaccine has already begun and will continue until February 09, after which the medical institutions that ordered the vaccine will inform patients from risk groups about its availability.

The Ministry explained that risk groups include:

people over 60 years old,

children from 6 months old,

pregnant,

people with chronic diseases,

as well as people from the professional risk group who work with the public and in large groups (healthcare workers, teachers, salespeople, etc.).

According to the Ministry of Health, since the beginning of October, 2,288,634 Ukrainians have contracted influenza, ARVI, and COVID-19 in the country, 54% of them children.

Currently, influenza A and B viruses are circulating in 20 regions of Ukraine. 14 Ukrainians (over 30 years old) who had not been vaccinated against influenza have died of flu complications since the beginning of the epidemic.

Ukraine is in the midst of an epidemic season for influenza and ARVI, with weekly monitoring data showing a stabilization in the number of COVID-19 cases and an increase in the number of influenza cases. Given this data, it is expected that from January to April, the influenza virus will prevail over the coronavirus infection - Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Igor Kuzin said .

The incidence of influenza and ARVI in Kyiv region last week increased by 39% compared to the previous week, with 44% of new cases among children.

