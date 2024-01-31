Ukraine received 12 thousand doses of influenza vaccine to vaccinate patients at risk

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103105 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130438 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131118 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172506 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170029 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276988 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178004 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167044 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148742 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245452 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102717 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 93628 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 90653 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100473 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 44845 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276983 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245447 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230647 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256071 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241907 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10928 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130432 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104133 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104233 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120500 views
Ukraine received 12 thousand doses of influenza vaccine to vaccinate patients at risk

Ukraine received 12 thousand doses of influenza vaccine to vaccinate patients at risk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21002 views

The delivery of the vaccine to the regions has already begun and will continue until February 09, after which the medical institutions that ordered the vaccine will inform patients from risk groups about its availability.

Ukraine has received 12,000 doses of humanitarian influenza vaccine for free vaccinations of patients at risk.  The Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine received 12 thousand doses of influenza vaccine for free vaccinations, primarily for patients at risk, from the pharmaceutical company Sanofi as humanitarian aid

- the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Ministry of Health: 340 thousand doses of oral polio vaccine delivered to Ukraine30.01.24, 12:45 • 22722 views

The agency added that the distribution of the vaccine was based on the existing request from the regions. The delivery of the vaccine has already begun and will continue until February 09, after which the medical institutions that ordered the vaccine will inform patients from risk groups about its availability.

The Ministry explained that risk groups include:

  • people over 60 years old, 
  • children from 6 months old,
  •  pregnant, 
  • people with chronic diseases, 
  • as well as people from the professional risk group who work with the public and in large groups (healthcare workers, teachers, salespeople, etc.).

Addendum

According to the Ministry of Health, since the beginning of October, 2,288,634 Ukrainians have contracted influenza, ARVI, and COVID-19 in the country, 54% of them children.

Currently, influenza A and B viruses are circulating in 20 regions of Ukraine. 14 Ukrainians (over 30 years old) who had not been vaccinated against influenza have died of flu complications since the beginning of the epidemic.

Ukraine is in the midst of an epidemic season for influenza and ARVI, with weekly monitoring data showing a stabilization in the number of COVID-19 cases and an increase in the number of influenza cases. Given this data, it is expected that from January to April, the influenza virus will prevail over the coronavirus infection

- Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Igor Kuzin said .

Recall

The incidence of influenza and ARVI in Kyiv region last week increased by 39% compared to the previous week, with 44% of new cases among children. 

Flu and ARVI epidemic threshold exceeded 34% in Rivne region: some schools switched to remote learning29.01.24, 16:13 • 24106 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Health

