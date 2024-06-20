ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine puts oligarchs close to Putin on The Wanted list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64077 views

Ukraine has put on The Wanted list Russian oligarchs Arkady and Igor Rotenberg, close allies of Vladimir Putin, for financing actions aimed at forcibly changing the constitutional order of Ukraine, money laundering and tax evasion.

Ukraine puts oligarchs close to Putin on The Wanted list

Ukraine has put on the Wanted list the sanctioned Russian oligarchs Arkady and Igor Rotenberg. They are close to dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of internal affairs,reports UNN.

Details

According to the cards in the search database of the Ministry of internal affairs, Arkady Rotenberg is wanted by the Department of strategic investigations of the National Police, and his son Igor Rotenberg is simply wanted by the National Police.

Both show the date of disappearance on 17.08.22. Arkady and Igor Rotenberg are accused of:

  • financing of actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing it
  • state power, changes in the borders of the territory or state border of Ukraine;
  • legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means;
  • evasion of taxes and fees (mandatory payments).

Help

Arkady Romanovich Rotenberg is a Russian oligarch. He is considered a close friend of Vladimir Putin. It is under international sanctions of Western countries. His fortune is estimated at 3 3.5 billion.

His son Igor Rotenberg is also an oligarch and is also under sanctions from Western countries.

State Property Fund auction sale of an enterprise owned by a sanctioned oligarch from the russian federation Savvidi10.06.24, 19:23 • 27732 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

