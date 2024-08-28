Ukraine presents state strategy on IDP housing until 2027

Ukraine has presented a state policy strategy to ensure the housing rights of IDPs until 2027. The document contains goals and objectives for addressing the housing issues of IDPs, including the creation of a unified information system for better management of the housing needs of IDPs. This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration, UNN reports .

Details

The presentation took place at a meeting on IDP housing chaired by Vice Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

As noted, the strategy was developed to strengthen the state's capacity to address the housing issues of internally displaced persons.

The document aims to create a unified information and analytical system to better manage the housing needs of IDPs, improve the efficiency of temporary accommodation, and strengthen the coordination of authorities in addressing all housing issues of IDPs.

In addition, the concept of social rental housing, compensation, and ways to expand credit and investment programs to facilitate IDPs' access to housing were presented.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets criticized the government's policy on internally displaced persons (IDPs), noting that the current IDP Strategy until 2025 contains declarative tasks that are difficult to assess.