Ukraine plans to create a network of military lyceums in each region

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101104 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107908 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174206 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141619 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145346 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139838 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185605 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112147 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175817 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104781 views

Popular news
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115239 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 70213 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 76640 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 44690 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 36129 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174218 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185609 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175824 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203098 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191927 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143842 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143644 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148220 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139537 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156306 views
Ukraine plans to create a network of military lyceums in each region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19678 views

The Ukrainian government plans to create an extensive network of military lyceums in each region. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the initiative to establish such an institution in Mykolaiv region.

It is planned to create an extensive network of military lyceums in each region of Ukraine. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

"Another aspect of security is the development of military education. In particular, the state seeks to create an extensive network of military lyceums. Each region should have at least one such institution," Shmyhal said.

He noted that the government has already initiated the establishment of a military lyceum in Mykolaiv region, and a corresponding order has been given to the Ministry of Defense to consider the possibility of establishing an institution on the basis of the Horokhiv branch of the Nadbuzka Professional Agricultural Lyceum.

Recall

The government approved the procedure for conducting basic general military training for Ukrainian citizens who are pursuing higher education and police officers.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

