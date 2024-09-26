Ukraine plans to create a network of military lyceums in each region

It is planned to create an extensive network of military lyceums in each region of Ukraine. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

"Another aspect of security is the development of military education. In particular, the state seeks to create an extensive network of military lyceums. Each region should have at least one such institution," Shmyhal said.

He noted that the government has already initiated the establishment of a military lyceum in Mykolaiv region, and a corresponding order has been given to the Ministry of Defense to consider the possibility of establishing an institution on the basis of the Horokhiv branch of the Nadbuzka Professional Agricultural Lyceum.

Recall

The government approved the procedure for conducting basic general military training for Ukrainian citizens who are pursuing higher education and police officers.