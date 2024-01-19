Ukraine plans to build a power transmission line from the Dniester PSPP to the Vinnytsia substation

ukenru
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 8836 views

Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The Cabinet of Ministers adopts a document authorizing Ukrenergo to develop a land management project for the allocation of land plots for their further use in the construction of this new power line.

Ukraine plans to build a new power line from the Dniester PSPP to the Vinnytsia substation. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

"Ukrhydroenergo is building three new units at the Dniester PSPP. At the same time, it is planned to build a new power line from the Dniester PSPP to the Vinnytsia substation," Shmyhal said.

He noted that today the Cabinet of Ministers is adopting a document that gives Ukrenergo permission to develop a land management project for the allocation of land plots for their further use in the construction of this new power line.

Addendum

Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, commenting on the discussion around the need to rebuild the Kakhovka HPP, saidthat the dam is definitely needed in some form.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy

