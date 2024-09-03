Ukraine plans maximum transition to planned schedules of power outages - Ministry of Energy

In order to stabilize the work, it is planned to maximize the transition to the planned schedules of electricity restrictions, so that outage plans and forecast outages are clear to household consumers. This was stated by Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk during a telethon, UNN reports.

"Today, the biggest factor affecting the power system is the shelling, the constant shelling of the enemy, whose goal is to achieve a complete blackout. (...) Schedules for limiting electricity consumption continue to operate across the country. In those moments when they are not enough to stabilize the situation, emergency blackouts are applied. However, in order to stabilize the operation, we plan to switch to the planned schedules of electricity restrictions as much as possible, so that outage plans and forecasted outages are clear to household consumers," Kolisnyk said.

Recall

Ukraine is planning blackouts on September 4. Ukrenergo has published a schedule with one and two stages of blackouts during the day, noting that the scope of restrictions may change.