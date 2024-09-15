Ukraine offers assistance to its neighbors in the fight against floods in Central Europe

Ukraine offers assistance to its neighbors in the fight against floods. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga announced Ukraine's solidarity with countries affected by the devastating floods.

On the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and under the coordination of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, we invited Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic to send units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine to help overcome the disaster - the statement said.

Ukraine expresses its deepest condolences over the loss of life and significant destruction caused by the floods in Central Europe.

Our thoughts are with all affected communities. We wish our neighbors a speedy recovery from this natural disaster - the statement said.

Poland will ask for help from the EU due to floods - media