Ukraine needs support to protect itself from attacks on civilians: US Ambassador to Ukraine reacts to strikes on Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reacted to the Russian attack on Ukrainian cities, emphasizing the need to support Ukraine to protect against attacks on civilians.

She wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN.

Early this morning, Russia launched a series of missile strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv and Pavlohrad, killing at least 5 people and injuring more than 40, including children. Ukraine now needs our continued support to defend itself against these brutal attacks on civilians - Brink wrote.

The morning attack by Russian troops on Kharkiv resulted in two deaths and 38 wounded.

During the morning shelling of Kyiv, 18 people were injured, including three children. A woman is in intensive care ato'clock, but she is alive.

In Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region , one person was reported dead and another was treated as a result of a massive rocket attack by Russian troops.