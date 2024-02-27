Ukraine lays the groundwork for the introduction of a European e-wallet: the government has adopted a resolution

Ukraine is creating conditions for the future development of a European digital wallet. The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution on the development of electronic identification so that Ukrainians can use electronic documents in the EU, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"The government has adopted a resolution to further develop the field of electronic identification, introduce new means of electronic identification with different levels of trust. The resolution will create the preconditions for the future introduction of the European digital wallet," the statement said.

The Resolution, as stated, defines the rules for creating a market for electronic identification service providers. Currently, there is only a market for trust service providers.

Thanks to the resolution, users of electronic services will reportedly be able to:

- receive electronic identification tools with different levels of trust in accordance with EU standards

- choose where to get a means of electronic identification

- use them when authorizing in various state electronic systems to receive public services

- in the future, use a digital wallet that will allow people to electronically store their identification data (eID), conveniently use and share it both within their country and abroad to receive various types of services

The agency indicated that Diia will participate in the development of a European digital wallet.

"After the product is introduced, Ukrainians will be able to use Diia in the EU, and Europeans will be able to use their digital wallets in Ukraine. We are working to ensure that Ukrainians start using electronic documents in the EU as soon as possible," the Ministry of Digital Transformation said.

