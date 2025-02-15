Ukraine is preparing its vision of security guarantees and will share them with the United States - Zelensky

Ukraine is preparing its vision of security guarantees to share with the United States and hopes that America will share its view. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

We want peace, we are working on it, we will prepare security guarantees as we see them and share them with the United States. I hope that they will share their view as well - Zelensky said.

The President said that a joint approach is very important for Ukraine and all European partners.

"So it's very important to prepare all these things over the next months to share this with the US president, to find time for our joint meetings, to develop this joint plan, to put it on the table in front of Putin, and to do all of the things that President Trump is talking about. To continue sanctions, to put pressure in any way he wants, and then to end this war," Zelensky said.

Addendum

On February 12, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Trump had a plan to end the war.

After that, Zelenskyy stated that he did not see that there was a ready-made plan in the United States.