Ukraine is moving towards decentralized generation, which is less vulnerable to russian attacks - Shmyhal

Ukraine is moving toward a decentralized generation system that is less vulnerable to attacks by russian terrorists. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

In the energy sector, Ukraine has consistently experienced reliable support from its partners. Thanks to USAID's assistance, the first cogeneration unit was installed in Khmelnytsky Oblast to power critical social infrastructure and housing. Let me remind you that in December, the government simplified the procedure for placing such installations - Shmyhal said.

Details

He reminded that Ukraine will soon receive five more gas turbines from Japan. They will add 200 MW of electricity to the grid.

Thus, we are moving towards decentralized generation, which is less vulnerable to attacks by russian terrorists - Shmyhal noted.

Addendum

The Ukrainian power system is now operating stably. The enemy's latest combined attack, in which it used missiles and "shahed" attack drones, did not have any severe consequences. However, in a number of regions there are complications related to bad weather. Therefore, Ukrainians are asked to save electricity.