Ukraine is moving towards decentralized generation, which is less vulnerable to russian attacks - Shmyhal

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 7611 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 107006 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115668 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 146655 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142251 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178925 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172680 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286874 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178338 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167345 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 47279 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 51458 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 61367 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 85532 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 50311 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 107006 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 286874 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253755 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238769 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 263898 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 85532 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 146655 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108178 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108070 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124089 views
Ukraine is moving towards decentralized generation, which is less vulnerable to russian attacks - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41650 views

Ukraine is moving toward a decentralized energy system that is less vulnerable to russian attacks. The first cogeneration unit was installed in Khmelnytsky region.

Ukraine is moving toward a decentralized generation system that is less vulnerable to attacks by russian terrorists. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

In the energy sector, Ukraine has consistently experienced reliable support from its partners. Thanks to USAID's assistance, the first cogeneration unit was installed in Khmelnytsky Oblast to power critical social infrastructure and housing. Let me remind you that in December, the government simplified the procedure for placing such installations

- Shmyhal said.

Details

He reminded that Ukraine will soon receive five more gas turbines from Japan. They will add 200 MW of electricity to the grid.

Thus, we are moving towards decentralized generation, which is less vulnerable to attacks by russian terrorists

- Shmyhal noted.

Addendum

The Ukrainian power system is now operating stably. The enemy's latest combined attack, in which it used missiles and "shahed" attack drones, did not have any severe consequences. However, in a number of regions there are complications related to bad weather. Therefore, Ukrainians are asked to save electricity.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy

