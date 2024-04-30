Ukraine is already receiving military assistance as part of a new aid package - White House

Ukraine has already begun receiving assistance from the United States as part of a new military support package. This was stated during a briefing by the White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre, UNN reports.

Details

The aid is coming to Ukraine. They are now receiving this support in safety ," Jean-Pierre said.

At the same time, in response to a question about the status of arms deliveries in general, the White House spokesperson said she wanted to be cautious on this issue, as it concerns operational security.

She is also convinced that the necessary assistance will be quickly delivered directly to the Ukrainian defense.

Recall

During a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that US aid from a $61 billion package had begun to arrive in Ukraine.