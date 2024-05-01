Ukraine has not officially appealed to partners: Ukrainian ambassador to Poland on mobilization assistance

Ukraine has not yet raised the issue of expectations from its European partners to facilitate the mobilization of Ukrainian men of conscription age. There have also been no official appeals to either the Polish side or any of the partners to help return citizens to Ukraine in any way. This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych in an interview with Sestry.eu, UNN reports.

Sestry.eu noted that at first, Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysh spoke of his readiness to help Ukraine with the return of conscripts. Then Interior Minister Kervinsky said the opposite, emphasizing that the lack of a valid passport would not be grounds for deprivation of temporary protection.

When asked what Ukraine really expects from its European partners, particularly Poland, in terms of mobilization assistance, Zvarych replied: "First of all, this is our internal issue. We have not yet raised the question of expectations from our partners. We need to do our internal work, create opportunities for our citizens to verify and update their data in the registers.

According to him, then they will see how many such citizens Ukraine has to deal with.

"Because, to be honest, as of today, we do not have an exact figure for how many men of military age are abroad. All of them are very approximate. Verification of this data will allow us to understand how many citizens we are talking about. We have not officially appealed to the Polish side or any of our partners to assist us in any way, to help us with the issue of returning our citizens to Ukraine. This is a very special issue," Zvarych said.

Zvarych noted that it is necessary to focus all attention on thoroughly preparing for the start of the implementation of the law on mobilization in order to create opportunities for each citizen to verify their data.

"And based on the total number, we will think about the next steps. But I would not want this whole topic to be reduced to the issue of some kind of coercion or some unpopular actions. First of all, we must do everything to ensure that every citizen realizes their responsibility to their homeland, regardless of their place of residence," Zvarych said.

He noted that the principle of justice is valid and should be applied.

"Of course, we understand all the nuances and circumstances. But the principle of justice is valid and must be applied. We must think first and foremost about our military, who are in the trenches, putting their lives at risk to defend their homeland. We must follow their example and try to convey to our citizens that leaving Ukraine does not mean that you have ceased to be a Ukrainian or a citizen of Ukraine. You can, of course, stop being one if that is your desire and your right. But if you remain a citizen of Ukraine, you must understand that, in addition to your rights, you have certain responsibilities," Zvarych said.

