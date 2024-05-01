Ukraine has not officially appealed to partners: Ukrainian ambassador to Poland on mobilization assistance

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102146 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112141 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154756 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158303 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254866 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175044 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166110 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148447 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228376 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 30470 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 35372 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 41562 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 38971 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 26738 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254866 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228376 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214185 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239805 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226383 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102146 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73024 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79381 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113780 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114637 views
Actual
Ukraine has not officially appealed to partners: Ukrainian ambassador to Poland on mobilization assistance

Ukraine has not officially appealed to partners: Ukrainian ambassador to Poland on mobilization assistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16613 views

Ukraine has not yet raised the issue of expectations from its European partners to facilitate the mobilization of Ukrainian men of military age, nor has it officially asked Poland or other partners for help in returning citizens to Ukraine, Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych said.

Ukraine has not yet raised the issue of expectations from its European partners to facilitate the mobilization of Ukrainian men of conscription age. There have also been no official appeals to either the Polish side or any of the partners to help return citizens to Ukraine in any way. This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland  Vasyl Zvarych in an interview with Sestry.eu, UNN reports.

Sestry.eu noted that at first, Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysh spoke of his readiness to help Ukraine with the return of conscripts. Then Interior Minister Kervinsky said the opposite, emphasizing that the lack of a valid passport would not be grounds for deprivation of temporary protection.

When asked what Ukraine really expects from its European partners, particularly Poland, in terms of mobilization assistance, Zvarych replied: "First of all, this is our internal issue. We have not yet raised the question of expectations from our partners. We need to do our internal work, create opportunities for our citizens to verify and update their data in the registers.

According to him,  then they will see how many such citizens Ukraine has to deal with.

"Because, to be honest, as of today, we do not have an exact figure for how many men of military age are abroad. All of them are very approximate. Verification of this data will allow us to understand how many citizens we are talking about. We have not officially appealed to the Polish side or any of our partners to assist us in any way, to help us with the issue of returning our citizens to Ukraine. This is a very special issue," Zvarych said.

Stefanishyna: there will be no forced return of Ukrainians from abroad30.04.24, 13:12 • 28931 view

Zvarych noted that it is necessary to focus all attention on thoroughly preparing for the start of the implementation of the law on mobilization in order to create opportunities for each citizen to verify their data.

"And based on the total number, we will think about the next steps. But I would not want this whole topic to be reduced to the issue of some kind of coercion or some unpopular actions. First of all, we must do everything to ensure that every citizen realizes their responsibility to their homeland, regardless of their place of residence," Zvarych said.

He noted that the principle of justice is valid and should be applied.

"Of course, we understand all the nuances and circumstances. But the principle of justice is valid and must be applied. We must think first and foremost about our military, who are in the trenches, putting their lives at risk to defend their homeland. We must follow their example and try to convey to our citizens that leaving Ukraine does not mean that you have ceased to be a Ukrainian or a citizen of Ukraine. You can, of course, stop being one if that is your desire and your right. But if you remain a citizen of Ukraine, you must understand that, in addition to your rights, you have certain responsibilities," Zvarych said.

The CSC explained which men will have access to consular services01.05.24, 14:19 • 16097 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising