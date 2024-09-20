Ukraine harvested 40 million tons of new crop - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has harvested about 40 million tons of new crops, including 22 million tons of wheat. This is four times more than the country's domestic needs, ensuring food security for many other countries.
Ukraine has harvested about 40 million tons of new crops, of which 22 million tons are wheat, which is four times the domestic consumption needs. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, UNN reports .
Ukrainian farmers have already harvested about 40 million tons of new crops. The wheat harvest amounted to about 22 million tons. Domestic consumption is about 6 million tons. That is, Ukraine has harvested almost 4 times more wheat than its domestic consumption
He noted that Ukraine remains a guarantor of food security for many countries.
Recall
