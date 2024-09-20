Ukraine harvested 40 million tons of new crop - Shmyhal

Ukraine has harvested about 40 million tons of new crops, of which 22 million tons are wheat, which is four times the domestic consumption needs. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, UNN reports .

Ukrainian farmers have already harvested about 40 million tons of new crops. The wheat harvest amounted to about 22 million tons. Domestic consumption is about 6 million tons. That is, Ukraine has harvested almost 4 times more wheat than its domestic consumption - Shmyhal said.

He noted that Ukraine remains a guarantor of food security for many countries.

Recall

The Ministry of Ecology plans to develop a program to adapt the agricultural sector to climate policy by 2026. The plan includes risk assessment, financial incentives, and cooperation with international organizations to implement environmental practices.