Ukraine finally returns "Medvedchuk's pipe" to state ownership - State Property Fund

The Supreme Court has finally recognized the state's ownership of the Ukrainian part of the Samara-Western Direction oil pipeline. For some time, the Ukrainian part of the pipeline was controlled by former Opposition Platform MP Viktor Medvedchuk. UNN reports this with reference to the head of the State Property Fund, Vitaliy Koval.

The Medvedchuk pipeline case is over. The Supreme Court has finally recognized the state's ownership of the Ukrainian part of the Samara-Western Direction oil product pipeline. This asset is commonly known as the "Medvedchuk pipe" - Koval wrote on Telegram.

Details

He recalled that the pipeline was built during the Soviet era and was supposed to become state property after Ukraine's independence. However, for many years it was used by the Russian company Transnefteprodukt.

Ukraine has been trying to return part of the pipeline to state ownership since 2011. In 2017, the NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the circumstances of the transfer of ownership of the pipeline. Following the investigation, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the asset. Since 2021, it has been managed by Ukrtransnafta.

In 2021, the SPFU filed a lawsuit with the Zhytomyr Oblast Commercial Court, in which it requested that the state recognize the ownership of the pipeline.

"In June 2023, the court sided with the Fund. And yesterday the Supreme Court did not satisfy the cassation appeal. Thus, Ukraine has defended its right to this property," Koval said.

According to him, the registration of the state's ownership of the pipeline is currently underway.