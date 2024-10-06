ukenru
Ukraine expresses support for Israel on the eve of the anniversary of the Hamas invasion

Ukraine expresses support for Israel on the eve of the anniversary of the Hamas invasion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104088 views

Ukraine has supported Israel's right to self-defense on the eve of the anniversary of the Hamas invasion on October 7, 2023. The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel expressed solidarity and emphasized the country's right to the safety of its citizens after the unprovoked attack.

Ukraine expressed its support for Israel on the eve of the anniversary of the invasion of Gaza by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023. In particular, the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Israel emphasized that this state has the right to "self-defense and security of its citizens" because it was subjected to an unprovoked attack. This is stated in a statement by the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel, which was published on Facebook, UNN reports.

The endless pain and grief of those who lost loved ones on October 7, 2023. At this difficult time for our two countries, the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel expresses its solidarity and support for Israel. We emphasize that every country under attack has the right to self-defense and the safety of its citizens,

- the statement said.

Recall

On the morning of October 7, Hamas militants invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip. According to various sources, up to several dozen Israeli citizens may be taken hostage. As of October 8, more than 350 people were reported dead as a result of Hamas ground operations and a rocket attack on Israel.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
israelIsrael
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook

