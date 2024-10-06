Ukraine expresses support for Israel on the eve of the anniversary of the Hamas invasion

Ukraine expressed its support for Israel on the eve of the anniversary of the invasion of Gaza by Hamas militants on October 7, 2023. In particular, the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Israel emphasized that this state has the right to "self-defense and security of its citizens" because it was subjected to an unprovoked attack. This is stated in a statement by the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel, which was published on Facebook, UNN reports.

The endless pain and grief of those who lost loved ones on October 7, 2023. At this difficult time for our two countries, the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel expresses its solidarity and support for Israel. We emphasize that every country under attack has the right to self-defense and the safety of its citizens, - the statement said.

Recall

On the morning of October 7, Hamas militants invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip. According to various sources, up to several dozen Israeli citizens may be taken hostage. As of October 8, more than 350 people were reported dead as a result of Hamas ground operations and a rocket attack on Israel.