Ukraine disappointed by TIFF's statement not to cancel screening of “Russians at War” film that whitewashes invaders

The Ukrainian side is disappointed with the statement of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) not to cancel the screening of the film “Russians at War” by Russian director Anastasia Trofimova.

We are extremely disappointed with today's statement from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It is appalling that the festival is justifying its decision to screen the Russian propaganda film Russians at War by citing funding from Canadian agencies, especially when one of those agencies, TVO, has already withdrawn its support for the film and launched an internal investigation. TIFF's statement deliberately omitted this fact, misleading the public. In addition, the festival did not inform the public that the film's director, Anastasia Trofimova, previously worked for Russia Today, the main Russian propaganda corporation that is banned in Canada, including for covering up Russian aggression against Ukraine - Oleg Nikolenko, Consul General of Ukraine in Toronto, wrote on his Facebook page.

He emphasized that it is extremely important not to confuse Russian propaganda with freedom of expression.

“Ukraine, like no other, understands democratic values, as we defend them with our lives, but we are against any manipulations that justify the choice of this project.

It is not too late for TIFF to make the right decision and cancel the remaining screenings of the film, he added.

Recall

UNN reported that TVO will not broadcast the movie “Russians at war”, which depicts the occupiers as “ordinary” people.

