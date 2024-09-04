EU on Russia's attack on Poltava: another deliberate bloodshed - Russia is trying to cause as many casualties as possible

In his address, the EU Spokesperson for External Relations emphasized that Ukraine has a legitimate right to self-defense under the UN Charter, so it needs effective tools to counteract Russia.

He writes UNN with reference to EAS - European Union.

...Another targeted bloodshed that proves Russia's determination to continue its brutal war against Ukraine and its people, trying to cause as many casualties and large-scale destruction as possible. We share the grief of the families of the victims and stand with the Ukrainian people.” - reads a post on the website of the EEAS Headquarters about the Russian attack on Poltava with two ballistic missiles.

Brussels noted that the tragedy in Poltava and Russia's response only “underscore the need for Ukraine, in accordance with its legitimate right to self-defense under the UN Charter, to be able to effectively repel such horrific attacks from military sites in Russia and to repel the aggressor.

It also states that “the European Union remains committed to strengthening military support, including air defense systems and ammunition. These deliveries strengthen Ukraine's self-defense, save innocent lives and reduce destruction in Ukraine”.

As a result of the Russian strike on Poltava, more than fifty people have been killed and 200 more wounded.