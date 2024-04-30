Ukraine calls on the World Intellectual Property Organization to close its office in russia

At a meeting of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Committee on Development and Intellectual Property , the Ukrainian delegation stated the need to unconditionally close the WIPO External Office in Moscow. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Economy.

The delegation of Ukraine drew the attention of the WIPO Secretariat and the Committee's member states to the devaluation of all their efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals due to the Russian war against Ukraine. The delegation also outlined the enormous damage to global security, food security, energy and the environment, including nuclear safety.

The Ukrainian delegation stated that the Russian Federation should bear the legal consequences of all its internationally wrongful acts, including compensation for damages related to the losses of the Ukrainian intellectual property system, and that Russia should be deprived of any privileges and honors within WIPO. In particular, emphasizing the imperative to close the WIPO External Office in Moscow - the Ukrainian delegation said in a statement.

It is noted that Ukraine's statement was supported by representatives of the delegations of Moldova (on behalf of the CEBS Regional Group), the Netherlands (on behalf of Regional Group B, developed countries), Belgium (on behalf of the European Union) and the United States of America. They are

These delegations also supported the WIPO Secretariat in its efforts to support Ukraine, its intellectual property system, and its innovation and creative sectors.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that it is necessary to completely isolate Russia politically, not flirt with it.