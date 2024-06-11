On Tuesday, June 11, Ukraine was elected for the first time to the Intergovernmental Committee for the protection of the intangible cultural heritage of UNESCO. This was stated in the Ministry of culture and information policy of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Ukraine was elected for a four-year term during the 10th session of the General Assembly of states parties to the convention for the protection of the Intangible Cultural Heritage at UNESCO headquarters.

Deputy Minister of culture Anastasia Bondar notes that this is a historic event for Ukraine and an important step in the protection of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

We will strive to increase respect for living heritage, pay maximum attention to the protection of the intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine, which is a component of national security, building sustainable peace and cultural harmony, and therefore-a basic priority of Ukraine Bodnar said.

The Ministry of Culture stressed that the election of Ukraine to the Intergovernmental Committee for the protection of Intangible Cultural Heritage will provide an opportunity to contribute to the effective achievement and implementation of the goals of the convention for the protection of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

In addition, it contributes to a positive image of the state.

UNESCO estimates that Ukraine will need at least 9 9 billion and 10 years to restore tourist sites damaged by the Russian military.

Such figures were announced by the UN cultural agency, adding that the two-year war has now cost the country more than 1 19.6 billion in tourism revenue.

