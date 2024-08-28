Ukraine and the UK hold another round of talks on a new partnership agreement

Ukraine and the United Kingdom held a second round of talks on a bilateral agreement on the transition to a stronger and deeper partnership, the Presidential Office said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The parties have carefully analyzed the changes to the draft document, agreed on the structure and concept of the future agreement, and noted significant progress," the statement said.

The Ukrainian negotiating team was headed by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva.

Today's round of talks clearly showed how close we are in understanding the priorities of cooperation between Ukraine and the UK. Not only do we face common challenges, but we also share common values, support similar approaches, and work together to ensure that Ukraine wins the fight against Russia's illegal invasion - Zhovkva said.

According to the OP, the delegations of Ukraine and the United Kingdom "discussed further steps and approved the schedule of negotiations.

