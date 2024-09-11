Ukraine and NATO discuss establishment and launch of Joint Training and Education Center

On Wednesday, September 11, NATO Deputy Secretary General for Operations Tom Hoffus met with representatives of the Presidential Office in Kyiv. They discussed military support and cooperation between Ukraine and the Alliance. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

Ukraine was represented at the meeting by Deputy Heads of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva and Roman Mashovets. They discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the Washington Summit of the Alliance in July this year.

The deputy heads of the Presidential Office praised the decision of NATO countries to allocate financial assistance to our country in the amount of EUR 40 billion next year and emphasized the need for its timely receipt, taking into account the situation on the battlefield.

The sides focused on further concrete steps by the Alliance to implement recent initiatives to establish a new NATO Security Assistance and Training Unit for Ukraine (NSATU) and launch the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Center (JATEC) - the President's Office summarized.

The meeting also discussed ways to increase the level of interoperability and coordination of the partners' actions, as well as to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, primarily to protect the sky from Russian missile attacks.

NATO intends to provide €40 billion in security assistance to Ukraine over the next year