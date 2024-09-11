ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Ukraine and NATO discuss establishment and launch of Joint Training and Education Center

Ukraine and NATO discuss establishment and launch of Joint Training and Education Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19539 views

The NATO Deputy Secretary General met with representatives of the Presidential Office in Kyiv. The parties discussed the implementation of the Washington Summit agreements, the establishment of a new NATO mission, and strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

On Wednesday, September 11, NATO Deputy Secretary General for Operations Tom Hoffus met with representatives of the Presidential Office in Kyiv. They discussed military support and cooperation between Ukraine and the Alliance. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

Ukraine was represented at the meeting by Deputy Heads of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva and Roman Mashovets. They discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the Washington Summit of the Alliance in July this year.

The deputy heads of the Presidential Office praised the decision of NATO countries to allocate financial assistance to our country in the amount of EUR 40 billion next year and emphasized the need for its timely receipt, taking into account the situation on the battlefield.

The sides focused on further concrete steps by the Alliance to implement recent initiatives to establish a new NATO Security Assistance and Training Unit for Ukraine (NSATU) and launch the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Center (JATEC)

- the President's Office summarized. 

The meeting also discussed ways to increase the level of interoperability and coordination of the partners' actions, as well as to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, primarily to protect the sky from Russian missile attacks.

NATO intends to provide €40 billion in security assistance to Ukraine over the next year11.07.24, 03:12 • 27933 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

