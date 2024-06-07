Ukraine and NATO are working on a new innovative agreement

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111674 views
March 1, 11:22 AM • 44064 views
March 1, 11:59 AM • 56368 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 94181 views
04:47 PM • 34328 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245654 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223220 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 209537 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 235426 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 222386 views
06:49 PM • 51149 views
05:32 PM • 29124 views
04:47 PM • 34328 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 111674 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112871 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20098 views

NATO and Ukraine are deepening their innovative cooperation by working on a new innovation agreement in the NATO-Ukraine Council following the successful Ukraine-NATO defense Innovators Forum.

NATO and Ukraine are deepening innovative cooperation and working together on a new innovation agreement in the NATO-Ukraine Council, the Alliance's press service reported following the results of the NATO-Ukraine Defense Innovators Forum, UNN writes.

Details

"On June 4-6, NATO and Ukraine took further steps to strengthen cooperation to address the most acute technological challenges in the field of Defense and security," the report says.

More than 400 innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, scientists, researchers and end users from 17 countries, including more than 100 startups, participated in the three-day NATO-Ukraine defense Innovators Forum at Cracow University AGH, Poland. The event was organized in partnership with the Government Defense Innovation Platform BRAVE 1, the US Defense Innovation Division (DIU) and the Polish Ministry of National Defense.

"The discussion, in particular, focused on the challenges that Ukraine faces in connection with the rapid development, production and use of unmanned aerial systems (UAVs) and UAV counteraction systems," the report says.

The forum also included a hackathon with in-flight testing of drone software, pitching sessions for investors, and interactive panel sessions.

It is indicated that for the first time, Ukrainian innovators were also able to access some of the accelerator works developed for the Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA), and receive real-time feedback from the NATO Innovation Fund.

"The goal is to bring the innovative ecosystems of NATO and Ukraine closer together to keep up with the rapidly developing dual - use technologies," the Alliance said.

The energy to expand cooperation between the innovation ecosystems of Ukraine and NATO countries has been contagious, and that is why the allies and Ukraine are working together on a new innovation agreement in the NATO-Ukraine Council

- said NATO Assistant Secretary General for innovation David Van Weel.

Natalia Kushnirskaya, Chief Operating Officer of BRAVE1, highly appreciated the benefits of this two-way innovation. "We believe that Ukraine is a central hub of innovation in defense technologies. Ukrainian experience in technology and military operations, combined with the experience of the Alliance, has the potential to become a technological basis for a safer and more reliable Europe," she said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
natoNATO
ukraineUkraine

