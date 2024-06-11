Ukraine and partners launch “Alliance of Skills” to support workers in obtaining education - Svyrydenko

Ukraine, together with partners and donors, is launching the Skills Alliance to support more than 180,000 education workers in obtaining education over the next three years. This was announced on Tuesday by First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

Details

"Together with partners and donors, the Ministry of economy is launching an alliance for professional skills, "Sviridenko wrote.

According to her, the skills Alliance initiative aims to provide general training and support to more than 180,000 education workers over the next three years.

Sviridenko said that Ukraine already has obligations from more than 50 international organizations, partner states and companies in the amount of more than 700 million euros for the next 3 years.

Ukraine needs інвестицій 12-13 billion in investment for rapid economic growth right now - Sviridenko