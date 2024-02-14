Ukraine and France to sign security agreement soon - French Foreign Ministry

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102929 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130178 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130925 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172339 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169932 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276793 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177982 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167039 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148736 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245301 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102562 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92629 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 89577 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100304 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 43604 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276793 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245301 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230509 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255939 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241779 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 9885 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130178 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104067 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104175 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120447 views
Actual
Ukraine and France to sign security agreement soon - French Foreign Ministry

Ukraine and France to sign security agreement soon - French Foreign Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34769 views

France and Ukraine will soon sign a bilateral agreement outlining long-term humanitarian, financial, military and reconstruction support for Ukraine.

France and Ukraine will sign a bilateral agreement on security commitments in the near future. French Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejourne assures of this UNN reports.

The bilateral agreement is under discussion and is likely to be signed soon between President Emmanuel Macron and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

- Sejourne said at a parliamentary hearing.

Details

French President Emmanuel Macron was expected to sign a security agreement in Ukraine this month, but he postponed his trip to Kyiv for security reasons.

The French agreement will outline a framework for long-term humanitarian and financial assistance, reconstruction support, and military aid. According to two diplomats with knowledge of the negotiations, after the signing, France will announce €200 million for civilian projects in Ukraine to be implemented by French companies.

However, according to diplomats, this agreement will not cover financial commitments for arms supplies to Ukraine. This is because in order to agree on defense funding, Paris must first obtain parliamentary approval of such funding.

France uncovers a Russian propaganda network that broadcast disinformation about the war in Ukraine to more than 200 information resources12.02.24, 23:44 • 76967 views

Macron is likely to make public statements on military aid separately. He has already said that Paris will send regular supplies of air-to-ground missiles and 40 additional long-range cruise missiles.

In the coming days, we will provide figures and give you transparency on military and civilian aid. 

- Sejourne said.

He did not specify whether he was referring to assistance under the agreement or to France's general support for Ukraine.

Optional

France has faced criticism from some allies for its reluctance to publicize its military commitments to Ukraine. The media, referring to the data  of the Kiel Institute report, emphasized that France was ranked 12th in the ranking of countries providing military and civilian assistance to Ukraine. In particular, the report mentioned a figure of 1.7 billion euros transferred to Ukraine.

French officials dismissed these figures as untrue. They noted that the quality of the weapons from France was crucial to Kyiv's military efforts.

Head of NATO: after criticism from Trump, Europe is ready to invest 2% of GDP in defense annually14.02.24, 18:46 • 22699 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising