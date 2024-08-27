Uber fined 290 million euros for sharing personal data

Uber has been fined 290 million euros for transferring personal data of European drivers to servers in the United States in violation of EU rules, the Dutch data protection regulator said on Monday, the BBC writes, reports UNN.

Details

The Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) said the data transfer was a “serious breach” of the EU data protection regulation because it did not adequately protect driver information.

According to the department, information including identity cards, cab licenses and location data was transferred to the company's U.S. headquarters over a two-year period.

Uber called the fine unreasonable” and said it would appeal it.

“This is a flawed decision and the extraordinary fine is completely unjustified,” the statement said.

Uber was reportedly investigated after more than 170 French drivers complained to a French human rights group, which then filed a complaint with the French data protection authority.

Last year, Irish regulators fined TikTok €345m (£296m) for breaching children's privacy under the rules of the EU data protection regulation.

