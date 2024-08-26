Cybercrime, fraud and drugs: Durov charged with 12 crimes in France

French law enforcement officials have charged Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, with 12 crimes on Telegram. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Paris Judicial Tribunal.

The French prosecutor's office clarified that Durov is suspected of 12 crimes:

refusal to provide information necessary for investigations at the request of law enforcement agencies;

complicity in drug trafficking;

complicity in cybercrime;

complicity in fraud;

money laundering;

illegal provision of cryptographic services and privacy tools;

complicity in the storage of pornographic content with minors.

Under the article on the administration of an online platform that allows the illegal circulation of prohibited products, content or services, Durov faces a sanction of 5 to 10 years in prison and a fine of 150 thousand to 500 thousand euros.

France also emphasizes that Durov may be detained until August 28.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov was detained on August 24 at the Paris airport on suspicion of involvement in terrorism, fraud and drug trafficking. Subsequently, a Paris court extended the detention of Telegram founder Pavel Durov to 96 hours.