UAH 200 thousand for "unfitness": Chernihiv region detains lawyer who sold certificates from the military medical commission to evaders

In Chernihiv region, law enforcement officers detained a lawyer who "helped" men of military age to obtain the status of unfit for military service. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernihiv region, UNN reports.

Details

Operatives of the Strategic Investigations Department in Chernihiv region together with investigators of the regional police documented the illegal activities of a 36-year-old lawyer who systematically "helped" men of military age to obtain the status of unfit for military service - the agency summarized.

Having enlisted the support of members of a medical institution's Military Qualification Commission, the woman demanded from the conscripts $6000 to $7000 in unlawful benefits for the preparation of the necessary documents.

180 criminal proceedings have been opened: Klymenko on bribe-takers who help tax evaders

The woman was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 368 (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official) and Part 3 of Art. 15, Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (Obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the department said.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. Measures to identify all persons involved in the unlawful actions are ongoing.

Addendum

The police, with the support of KORD special forces, detained the offender while she was receiving a UAH 200,000 bribe for passing a medical examination of a citizen by the medical examination board with a subsequent positive conclusion on his fitness.

In addition, another $8,000 was seized from the suspect's car. The investigation documented numerous facts of illegal activity.

Recall

Ukrainian and Moldovan law enforcement officers liquidated a groupthat was engaged in the illegal trafficking of men of military age from Ukraine.

Standard warning measures: the Armed Forces of Ukraine deny increased mobilization in Ukraine