UAH 13 million in damages to Ukrspecexport: court sets the case against Bukin and Gladkovsky Jr. for trial

The HACCJ panel of judges has scheduled for consideration on the merits the case against Pavlo Bukin, former director general of Ukrspecexport, and Ihor, son of Oleh Hladkovskyi, former deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, who are suspected of causing damage to the company worth almost UAH 13 million. This was reported by the SAPO, UNN reports.

Details

Based on the results of the preparatory hearing, the HACCJ panel of judges scheduled for consideration on the merits the case against the former Director General of the State Concern "Ukrspecexport" and a close relative of the former Director General of the State Concern "Ukroboronprom", whose criminal actions caused almost UAH 13 million in damages to the State Concern "Ukrspecexport" (part of the state concern "Ukroboronprom") , the statement said.

According to UNN sources, these are Pavlo Bukin, former director general of Ukrspetsexport, and Ihor, son of former First Deputy Secretary Oleh Hladkovsky.

The hearing on the merits is scheduled for July 8.

Recall

On October 6, 2023, Pavlo Bukin , CEO of one of the Ukroboronprom enterprises, and Ihor, son of Oleh Hladkovskyi, former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, were served with a notice of suspicion [2] of organizing and committing abuse of office, which caused damage to the state in the amount of almost UAH 13 million.

In December of the same year , the HACC authorized a special investigation against the former director of Ukrspetsexport and the son of a former NSDC official.