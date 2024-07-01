UAH 13 million in damages to Ukrspecexport: court sets the case against Bukin and Gladkovsky Jr. for trial

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 75123 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 83759 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 103788 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 180380 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 225727 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138955 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366209 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181129 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149304 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197743 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 54736 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 62269 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 82028 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 67289 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 20412 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 75123 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69712 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 83759 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 84308 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 103788 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 8248 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10917 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15199 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36374 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38056 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

UAH 13 million in damages to Ukrspecexport: court sets the case against Bukin and Gladkovsky Jr. for trial

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21869 views

The panel of the High Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing for July 8 to consider the case against Pavlo Bukin, former CEO of Ukrspetsexport, and Ihor Hladkovsky, son of the former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, who are suspected of causing nearly UAH 13 million in damage to the company.

UAH 13 million in damages to Ukrspecexport: court sets the case against Bukin and Gladkovsky Jr. for trial

The HACCJ panel of judges has scheduled for consideration on the merits the case against Pavlo Bukin, former director general of Ukrspecexport, and Ihor, son of Oleh Hladkovskyi, former deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, who are suspected of causing damage to the company worth almost UAH 13 million. This was reported by the SAPO, UNN reports.

Details

Based on the results of the preparatory hearing, the HACCJ panel of judges scheduled for consideration on the merits the case against the former Director General of the State Concern "Ukrspecexport" and a close relative of the former Director General of the State Concern "Ukroboronprom", whose criminal actions caused almost UAH 13 million in damages to the State Concern "Ukrspecexport" (part of the state concern "Ukroboronprom")

 , the statement said.

According to UNN sources, these are Pavlo Bukin, former director general of Ukrspetsexport, and Ihor, son of former First Deputy Secretary Oleh Hladkovsky.

The hearing on the merits is scheduled for July 8.

Recall

On October 6, 2023, Pavlo Bukin , CEO of one of the Ukroboronprom enterprises, and Ihor, son of Oleh Hladkovskyi, former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, were served with a notice of suspicion [2] of organizing and committing abuse of office, which caused damage to the state in the amount of almost UAH 13 million.

In December of the same year , the HACC authorized a special investigation against the former director of Ukrspetsexport and the son of a former NSDC official.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40