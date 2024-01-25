Two Ukrainian artists became the winners of the Bologna Illustrators' Exhibition at once
Ukrainian illustrators Polina Doroshenko and Oksana Domashich were named among the winners of the 58th Bologna International Illustration Exhibition.
Details
The winners were chosen from among 344 finalists. The international jury selected 79 illustrators from 31 countries. The list of all winners can be viewed here.
This year, the Bologna Book Fair reaffirms its readiness to welcome the individual participation of independent publishers, writers and artists from all countries and regions of the world who wish to contribute creatively, peacefully and purposefully to the larger publishing community, bringing children and books together
Illustrations by Ukrainian artists
Illustration by Polina Doroshenko.
Illustration by Oksana Domashych.
For reference
The Bologna Illustrators' Exhibition was founded in 1967 and has been held annually since then. The competition showcases the latest trends in illustration and promotes new names among artists.
The works of all artists are published in the Illustrators Annual, a large catalog for publishers and illustrators from around the world, filled with contributions from the jury members. The publication is published in Italian and English, then distributed by international specialized bookstores.
Recall
