Two suspects detained in case of deadly forest fire in Chile

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 50409 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101900 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145094 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149601 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245511 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173107 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164566 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148190 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223145 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113009 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111554 views
March 1, 11:22 AM • 43312 views
March 1, 11:59 AM • 55741 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 93468 views
04:47 PM • 33461 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245511 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223145 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 209458 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 235353 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 222314 views
06:49 PM • 50409 views
05:32 PM • 28827 views
04:47 PM • 33461 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 111554 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112839 views
Two suspects detained in case of deadly forest fire in Chile

Two suspects detained in case of deadly forest fire in Chile

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27913 views

Two suspects, including a former forestry worker and a firefighter, have been detained on charges of causing a deadly forest fire in Chile's Valparaiso region in February that killed more than 100 people.

Chilean law enforcement officials have detained two suspects in a forest fire in February this year that killed more than 100 people. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the two men were detained on Friday.

One of the suspects is a former employee of the Chilean office responsible for forest policy. According to local media, the other person detained is a firefighter.

During a pre-trial detention hearing on Saturday, prosecutors in the Valparaiso region said they found the device used in the arson in the room of one of the detainees.

It also became known that one of the detainees was involved in six previous fires that damaged the Peñuelas Reserve.

Addendum Addendum

In February, a forest fire in the Valparaiso region became the country's largest disaster since the massive earthquake in 2010, killing more than 100 people and injuring another 16,000.

New observatory in Chile - the highest in the world - aims to reveal the origin of planets and galaxies01.05.24, 17:35 • 19939 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.

