Two suspects detained in case of deadly forest fire in Chile

Chilean law enforcement officials have detained two suspects in a forest fire in February this year that killed more than 100 people. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the two men were detained on Friday.

One of the suspects is a former employee of the Chilean office responsible for forest policy. According to local media, the other person detained is a firefighter.

During a pre-trial detention hearing on Saturday, prosecutors in the Valparaiso region said they found the device used in the arson in the room of one of the detainees.

It also became known that one of the detainees was involved in six previous fires that damaged the Peñuelas Reserve.

Addendum Addendum

In February, a forest fire in the Valparaiso region became the country's largest disaster since the massive earthquake in 2010, killing more than 100 people and injuring another 16,000.

New observatory in Chile - the highest in the world - aims to reveal the origin of planets and galaxies