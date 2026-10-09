Two stolen Renoir paintings found in France; six suspects arrested

Two paintings by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, stolen last month from a museum in southern France, have been found, and six people have been arrested, local authorities said Friday. Associated Press reports, UNN writes.

Details

The mayor of the city where the Renoir Museum is located, Brian Masson, issued a statement praising the investigators who located the paintings and suspects. The statement did not specify how they managed to do so.

The regional prosecutor’s office and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The two missing paintings were "Portrait of Madame Colonna Romano" and "Young Woman by a Well."

According to officials, thieves cut through a fence last month, entered through a window and initially stole four valuable Renoir paintings, but left two works of art behind as they fled. Investigators launched a nationwide search for the perpetrators.

The regional prosecutor’s office said the entire operation lasted less than three minutes. The thieves targeted the most valuable works in the Renoir Museum in the city of Cagnes-sur-Mer.

The Renoir Museum in France was robbed: paintings worth €9 million were stolen