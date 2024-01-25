Two-State Solution between Israel and Palestine: Almost all Democrats in the US Senate recognize Palestine

All but two representatives of the U.S. Democratic Party in the Senate support the creation of a Palestinian state as part of a national security package that includes military assistance to Israel.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the American edition Axios.

Details

49 of the 51 Senate Democrats signed the two-page amendment, which will be added to the National Security Appropriations. The document reaffirms "support for a comprehensive, negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that will lead to the establishment of two states in which Israelis and Palestinians live side by side in peace.

As Axios notes, the co-authors of this document cover the ideological spectrum of the Senate Democratic Caucus, from the vocal Israel critic Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to arch-centrists such as Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.).

Only two Democrats did not sign: centrist Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Senator John Fetterman (D-Pa.).

It is also important to note that, according to Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), the two-state solution is hardly a sure thing for Republicans. But Schatz noted that he would not block the national security package if his amendment does not receive a vote.

In turn, those Democrats who criticized Israel's military actions are now planning to introduce numerous amendments to the national security bill aimed at preserving human rights in the region.

It is worth mentioning that this week the EU proposed an international preparatory conference to facilitate the creation of a Palestinian state, which was presented on Monday by the head of European foreign policy, Josep Borrell.

Experts believe that the above statements are a clear rebuke to the recent comments of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who rejected the idea of Palestinian statehood. Despite international pressure, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his refusal to create a Palestinian state for security reasons.

The decision to create two states was born with the UN partition plan in 1947, but the recognized borders were determined after the end of the first Arab-Israeli war.

According to analysts, a two-state solution is the only viable alternative for a lasting peace. It is very difficult for Israel to destroy Hamas in Gaza. And even if it succeeded, it would not put an end to the Palestinian resistance. Tel Aviv also has no post-war plan for the transfer of power in Gaza.

Recall

Israel is proposing a two-month ceasefire in Gaza, the longest offer it has made to Hamas, in exchange for the release of all hostages, Axios reports. The offer comes amid efforts by Egyptian, Qatari and American mediators to broker a deal.

