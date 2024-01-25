Two-State Solution between Israel and Palestine: Almost all Democrats in the US Senate recognize Palestine

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Two-State Solution between Israel and Palestine: Almost all Democrats in the US Senate recognize Palestine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21118 views

All but two US Senate Democrats supported the decision to establish a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine as part of the national security package that includes aid to Israel. This support confirms the need for negotiations on a comprehensive settlement of the conflict, which will enable peaceful coexistence.

All but two representatives of the U.S. Democratic Party in the Senate support the creation of a Palestinian state as part of a national security package that includes military assistance to Israel.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the American edition Axios.

Details

49 of the 51 Senate Democrats signed the two-page amendment, which will be added to the National Security Appropriations. The document reaffirms "support for a comprehensive, negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that will lead to the establishment of two states in which Israelis and Palestinians live side by side in peace.

As Axios notes, the co-authors of this document cover the ideological spectrum of the Senate Democratic Caucus, from the vocal Israel critic Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to arch-centrists such as Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.).

Only two Democrats did not sign: centrist Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Senator John Fetterman (D-Pa.).

It is also important to note that, according to Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), the two-state solution is hardly a sure thing for Republicans. But Schatz noted that he would not block the national security package if his amendment does not receive a vote.

In turn, those Democrats who criticized Israel's military actions are now planning to introduce numerous amendments to the national security bill aimed at preserving human rights in the region.

It is worth mentioning that this week the EU proposed an international preparatory conference to facilitate the creation of a Palestinian state, which was presented on Monday by the head of European foreign policy, Josep Borrell.

Experts believe that the above statements are a clear rebuke to the recent comments of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who rejected the idea of Palestinian statehood. Despite international pressure, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his refusal to create a Palestinian state for security reasons.

HelpHelp

The decision to create two states was born with the UN partition plan in 1947, but the recognized borders were determined after the end of the first Arab-Israeli war.

According to analysts, a two-state solution is the only viable alternative for a lasting peace. It is very difficult for Israel to destroy Hamas in Gaza. And even if it succeeded, it would not put an end to the Palestinian resistance. Tel Aviv also has no post-war plan for the transfer of power in Gaza.

Recall

Israel is proposing a two-month ceasefire in Gaza, the longest offer it has made to Hamas, in exchange for the release of all hostages, Axios reports. The offer comes amid efforts by Egyptian, Qatari and American mediators to broker a deal.

Trump and Biden win their parties' primaries in New Hampshire24.01.24, 09:39 • 28721 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

Contact us about advertising