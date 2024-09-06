Two servicemen were served suspicion notices for running away from service and decided to make money on evaders

Two servicemen who escaped from service were served a notice of suspicion of illegal activity. They offered their acquaintances to issue medical documents with exclusion from military registration in one of Kyiv's TCCs and JVs for money. This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, according to UNN.

Details

Law enforcers served suspicion notices to two servicemen who had left their place of service without permission to carry out illegal activities.

The suspects left the place of service without permission in order to “do business”. They decided to make some money on their friends who were liable for military service and did not want to join the Armed Forces, - the statement said.

The defendants offered to issue medical documents that exclude persons liable for military service from registration in one of the TCCs and JVs in Kyiv. The offenders demanded eight thousand dollars for their services. They were detained while receiving the final part of the amount after taking an advance payment of $500.

The defendants were served a notice of suspicion of obtaining an unlawful benefit for themselves or a third party for influencing the decision-making of a person authorized to perform state functions by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 5 years.

The investigation is ongoing, and the connections of the defendants in the TCC and JV, as well as military medical commissions in the capital are being studied. Earlier, they were notified of suspicion of unauthorized leaving the military unit.

Recall

An employee of the Odesa Recruitment Center will be tried for interfering with the Oberih database. He falsified the data of 138 conscripts, earning about a million dollars.