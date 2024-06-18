Two men sentenced to 10 years for fatal rape in Sumy region

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 2916 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 18082 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 156075 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 150181 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 162587 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212618 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246894 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153063 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371098 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183553 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 98417 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141414 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129261 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37187 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 55683 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 2916 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 156075 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130866 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 150181 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 142925 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13051 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14203 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18209 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19312 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38287 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Two men sentenced to 10 years for fatal rape in Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20559 views

Two men have been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the fatal rape during a drunken brawl in Sumy region.

Two men sentenced to 10 years for fatal rape in Sumy region

In Sumy region, two men were sentenced to 10 years in prison for the fatal rape of a friend. This is reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, UNN reports.

Details

Following a public prosecution by prosecutors of the Hlukhiv Department of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office in Sumy Oblast, two men were found guilty of raping a friend.

According to the public prosecution of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, it was established that the incident occurred on January 29, 2024, as part of a fight between three acquaintances that arose during the joint consumption of alcoholic beverages. The two defendants used an object to rape the owner of the house where they were staying.

The 57-year-old man died the next day in hospital as a result of his injuries. The defendants pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The court sentenced the two men to 10 years in prison. They are waiting for the court's verdict behind bars.

Airplane crash in Brovary: five suspects face up to 10 years in prison28.11.23, 15:12 • 30654 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Sums
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91