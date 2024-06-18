Two men sentenced to 10 years for fatal rape in Sumy region

In Sumy region, two men were sentenced to 10 years in prison for the fatal rape of a friend. This is reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, UNN reports.

Details

Following a public prosecution by prosecutors of the Hlukhiv Department of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office in Sumy Oblast, two men were found guilty of raping a friend.

According to the public prosecution of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, it was established that the incident occurred on January 29, 2024, as part of a fight between three acquaintances that arose during the joint consumption of alcoholic beverages. The two defendants used an object to rape the owner of the house where they were staying.

The 57-year-old man died the next day in hospital as a result of his injuries. The defendants pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The court sentenced the two men to 10 years in prison. They are waiting for the court's verdict behind bars.

