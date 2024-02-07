Two international delegations in Odesa region today: what was agreed with France and Turkey

Today, on February 7, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, met with representatives of two international delegations, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the head of the DIA met with the Special Envoy of the President of the French Republic for Economic Assistance and Reconstruction of Ukraine, Pierre Elbrun.

During the meeting, the parties agreed that France would help restore the energy system, transport logistics, cultural heritage of Odesa region, and mine clearance of the Black Sea.

"We expect to attract additional assistance for the region, as well as to facilitate the implementation of joint projects to restore Odesa region," Kiper said, adding that according to Elbonom, the French Republic condemns Russian attacks and expresses its full support for the Ukrainian people.

Kiper also met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Ukraine Mustafa Levent Bilgenom.

During the meeting, the ambassador assured that Turkey is ready to make every effort to de-mining the Black Sea, Kiper reports, adding that the actions of the Russians - mining, dumping of unexploded ordnance into the sea - have become a problem for the Turks as well.

"So we are waiting for help in this matter," the head of the OVA wrote.

During the meeting, Kiper also asked our foreign partners for help in the medical field: modern equipment for military hospitals to save the lives of Ukrainian heroes.

"The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary thanked the entire Ukrainian people for their help during the earthquake in Turkey. Because, despite the war, Ukraine sent teams of rescuers who saved dozens of lives," Kiper wrote.

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region. For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and expressed the readiness of the Greek side to contribute to the reconstruction of Odesa region in the post-war period.

In December, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa expects Swedish assistance in strengthening regional security.

In November, newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Odesa . During the visit, Cameron familiarized himself with the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure, and architectural monuments in Odesa.