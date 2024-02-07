Two international delegations in Odesa region today: what was agreed with France and Turkey

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Two international delegations in Odesa region today: what was agreed with France and Turkey

Kyiv  •  UNN

The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration met with representatives of France and Turkey to discuss attracting assistance for the restoration of infrastructure in Odesa region and assistance in the demining of the Black Sea.

Today, on February 7, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, met with representatives of two international delegations, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the head of the DIA met with the Special Envoy of the President of the French Republic for Economic Assistance and Reconstruction of Ukraine, Pierre Elbrun.  

During the meeting, the parties agreed that France would help restore the energy system, transport logistics, cultural heritage of Odesa region, and mine clearance of the Black Sea.

"We expect to attract additional assistance for the region, as well as to facilitate the implementation of joint projects to restore Odesa region," Kiper said, adding that according to Elbonom, the French Republic condemns Russian attacks and expresses its full support for the Ukrainian people.

Kiper also met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Ukraine Mustafa Levent Bilgenom.

During the meeting, the ambassador assured that Turkey is ready to make every effort to de-mining the Black Sea, Kiper reports, adding that the actions of the Russians - mining, dumping of unexploded ordnance into the sea - have become a problem for the Turks as well.

"So we are waiting for help in this matter," the head of the OVA wrote.

During the meeting, Kiper also asked our foreign partners for help in the medical field: modern equipment for military hospitals to save the lives of Ukrainian heroes.

"The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary thanked the entire Ukrainian people for their help during the earthquake in Turkey. Because, despite the war, Ukraine sent teams of rescuers who saved dozens of lives," Kiper wrote.

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region. For example, in December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa region. They both condemned the Russian attacks and expressed the readiness of the Greek side to contribute to the reconstruction of Odesa region in the post-war period. 

In December, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa expects Swedish assistance in strengthening regional security.

In November, newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Odesa . During the visit, Cameron familiarized himself with the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure, and architectural monuments in Odesa.  

Antonina Tumanova

