Two explosions occurred in Dnipro - media
Kyiv • UNN
Two explosions occurred in Dnipro. The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the east.
The sounds of two explosions were heard by residents of Dnipro, UNN reports, citing Suspilne.
At first, one explosion was reported. A couple of minutes later, there was a second explosion.
Air alert declared in Dnipropetrovs'k region.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the east.
Russian army attacked Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovs'k region: a fire broke out12.06.24, 09:57 • 39949 views