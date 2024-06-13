Two explosions occurred in Dnipro - media

The sounds of two explosions were heard by residents of Dnipro, UNN reports, citing Suspilne.

At first, one explosion was reported. A couple of minutes later, there was a second explosion.

Air alert declared in Dnipropetrovs'k region.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the east.

Russian army attacked Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovs'k region: a fire broke out