Attempt on the Kazakh oppositionist Sadikov in Kyiv: law enforcement officers identified two suspected citizens of Kazakhstan

Law enforcement officers identified two citizens of Kazakhstan who are suspected of the attempted murder of Kazakh opposition politician and blogger Aidos Sadykov on June 18, copies of the notices of suspicion were published on June 20 on the website of the Office of the prosecutor general.

The Office of the prosecutor general on June 20 Published a notice of suspicion to Altai Zhakanbayev (born in 1988) and Meiram Karatayev (born in 1991).

"The evidence collected during the pre - trial investigation established that at an unknown time during the pre-trial investigation, under circumstances not established by the investigation, Karatayev Meyram and Zhakanbayev Altai received an order from an unidentified person to commit premeditated murder of a citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sadykov Aidos...", - reads the text of one of the reports of suspicion.

"Having committed an attempted premeditated murder of Sadykov, Karatayev and Zhakanbayev fled the scene of the crime," the report says.

"The Ukrainian police have found those responsible for the attempted murder of Aidos Sadykov. They turned out to be two citizens of Kazakhstan," Sadykov's wife Natalia also said on Facebook.

