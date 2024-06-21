Attempt on the Kazakh oppositionist Sadikov in Kyiv: law enforcement officers identified two suspected citizens of Kazakhstan

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 6142 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 101550 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 111520 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 127011 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 193258 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 236025 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145080 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369626 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182067 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149698 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 69899 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 77247 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 106537 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 92845 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 34853 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 101551 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 93394 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 111520 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 107086 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 127011 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 3580 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6734 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12806 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14348 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18238 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Attempt on the Kazakh oppositionist Sadikov in Kyiv: law enforcement officers identified two suspected citizens of Kazakhstan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13701 views

Law enforcement officers identified two citizens of Kazakhstan and declared suspicion for the attempted murder of Kazakh opposition politician and blogger Aidos Sadykov on June 18, copies of which were published on June 20 on the website of the prosecutor general's office.

Attempt on the Kazakh oppositionist Sadikov in Kyiv: law enforcement officers identified two suspected citizens of Kazakhstan

Law enforcement officers identified two citizens of Kazakhstan who are suspected of the attempted murder of Kazakh opposition politician and blogger Aidos Sadykov on June 18, copies of the notices of suspicion were published on June 20 on the website of the Office of the prosecutor general.

Details

The Office of the prosecutor general on June 20 Published a notice of suspicion to Altai Zhakanbayev (born in 1988) and Meiram Karatayev (born in 1991).

"The evidence collected during the pre - trial investigation established that at an unknown time during the pre-trial investigation, under circumstances not established by the investigation, Karatayev Meyram and Zhakanbayev Altai received an order from an unidentified person to commit premeditated murder of a citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sadykov Aidos...", - reads the text of one of the reports of suspicion.

"Having committed an attempted premeditated murder of Sadykov, Karatayev and Zhakanbayev fled the scene of the crime," the report says.

"The Ukrainian police have found those responsible for the attempted murder of Aidos Sadykov. They turned out to be two citizens of Kazakhstan," Sadykov's wife Natalia also said on Facebook.

The condition of the Kazakh oppositionist Sadykov, who was shot in Kyiv, has been reported18.06.24, 22:51 • 30134 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Facebook
Poland
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41