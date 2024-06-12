Two bot farms helped Russia to “disperse” Kremlin fakes and hack Ukrainian soldiers' phones: two bot farms exposed

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 46720 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135971 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141228 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 233003 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169772 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162702 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147285 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216582 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112869 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203248 views

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 51340 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 33187 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 45278 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105625 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101173 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 233001 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216582 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203248 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229429 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216771 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 101173 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105625 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157257 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156088 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159916 views
Two bot farms helped Russia to “disperse” Kremlin fakes and hack Ukrainian soldiers' phones: two bot farms exposed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37415 views

The Security Service of Ukraine neutralized two bot farms in Zhytomyr and Dnipro regions that helped Russian special services hack into the phones of Ukrainian military and spread Kremlin propaganda.

The SBU neutralized two bot farms operating in Zhytomyr and Dnipro regions. The suspects helped Russian special services hack into the phones of Ukrainian defenders and spread Kremlin propaganda. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports .

Details

In Zhytomyr region, the National Police jointly with the National Police exposed a resident of Korosten who, on the order of the occupiers, massively registered virtual mobile numbers of Ukrainian operators and anonymous telegram accounts.

She sold or leased the activated "accounts" through specialized Internet platforms in Russia. Later, Russian special services used these numbers to hack into the phones of the Ukrainian military.

To do this, they sent phishing emails to the gadgets of the Defense Forces soldiers from anonymous numbers and Internet addresses registered in Ukraine. If the files with malware were opened, a spyware virus was automatically downloaded to the phone, which collected confidential data. The enemy also used anonymous bot farm accounts to spread Kremlin narratives allegedly on behalf of ordinary Ukrainian citizens.

According to the investigation, the suspect set up specialized software right in her own apartment. It was established that the woman registered more than 600 mobile numbers, the money from the sale of which was transferred to her own crypto wallet.

The suspect was served a notice of suspicion under Part 5 Art. 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized interference with the operation of information and communication systems, electronic communication networks).

Also in Dnipro, a 30-year-old local resident was detained who registered almost 15 thousand fictitious accounts in various social networks and messengers. He used SIM cards of Ukrainian mobile operators for this purpose.

He sold the accounts he created on darknet forums, where his main buyers were representatives of the Russian special services.

The offender is charged with committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine). Investigations into both facts are ongoing.

Collaborator who repaired Russian military equipment during the occupation of Luhansk region detained in Dnipro6/12/24, 1:22 PM • 26368 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies

