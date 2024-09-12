Two airports in the Murmansk region of Russia have implemented the “Carpet” plan due to the threat of a UAV attack

In the Murmansk region of the Russian Federation, restrictions were imposed on the operation of two airports due to the threat of a drone attack. Departures and arrivals were delayed throughout the Kola Peninsula. This is reported by Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

Rosaviation announced that restrictions on the operation of Murmansk and Apatity airports have been imposed in the Murmansk region of Russia "to ensure flight safety"

According to Baza, the Carpet Plan has been reintroduced at airports, initially due to the threat of drone attacks.

Restrictions were imposed on the entire Kola Peninsula (including Murmansk and Apatity). Departing and arriving flights were delayed.

On August 21, the Russian Federation claimed that for the first time ever, Ukraine attacked the Murmansk region with drones, where Russia keeps strategic bombers.